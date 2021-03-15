OIN Finance (OIN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $672,291.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One OIN Finance token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 13% higher against the dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $12.58 million and $672,291.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.75 or 0.00451854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00061294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00052268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00094761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00069129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.07 or 0.00561531 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,379,945 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

