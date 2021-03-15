-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.32). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

LBRT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.76. 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,285. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at $14,704,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,581,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,202,953 shares of company stock valued at $195,236,552. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 288.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

