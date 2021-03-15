Brokerages Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report sales of $46.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.53 million and the lowest is $45.90 million. Cryoport posted sales of $9.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 379.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $202.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.60 million to $209.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $251.23 million, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $127,575,000 after buying an additional 116,433 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,021,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,396,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,005,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 1.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 690,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $57.82. 25,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,754. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

