-$0.49 EPS Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.42). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. The firm had revenue of ($10.11) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 41.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGL stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 311,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

