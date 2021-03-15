Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the February 11th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IINX traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. Ionix Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.91.
Ionix Technology Company Profile
