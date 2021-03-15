Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the February 11th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IINX traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. Ionix Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.91.

Get Ionix Technology alerts:

Ionix Technology Company Profile

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionix Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionix Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.