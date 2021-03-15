Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Short Interest Down 48.8% in February

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the February 11th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,933,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GRCU traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,501,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,577,750. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products.

