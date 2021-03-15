Short Interest in Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Declines By 39.7%

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the February 11th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 182.0 days.

Shares of HOYFF stock remained flat at $$45.85 during trading hours on Monday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Huhtamäki Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas. The company offers single and double-wall paper cups, coffee cups, cold drinks cups, cup carriers, lids, accessories, and short run prints of customized paper cups; take away trays, containers, clamshells, scoops, bowls, wraps, and various accessories for take-away and dining; and egg trays, egg cartons, fruit trays, and wine bottle separators.

