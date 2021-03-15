Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 455606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Specifically, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

