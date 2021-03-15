Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.26 Million

Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce sales of $271.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $266.30 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $385.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 20.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OUT traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. Outfront Media has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -121.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

