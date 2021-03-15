-$0.10 EPS Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Resonant.

RESN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.89. 1,832,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,398. Resonant has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $264.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 105,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

