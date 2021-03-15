Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.81 Billion

Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report $4.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.80 billion and the highest is $4.82 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $18.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.06 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.92 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $118.86. 1,358,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

