MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.90

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 464957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.
MSGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie raised shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at about $8,135,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 21.4% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,195,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,147,000 after buying an additional 739,382 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1,057.7% in the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 277,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 253,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after buying an additional 181,979 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,371,000 after buying an additional 162,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.
