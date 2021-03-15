MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.90

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 464957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

MSGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie raised shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at about $8,135,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 21.4% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,195,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,147,000 after buying an additional 739,382 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1,057.7% in the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 277,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 253,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after buying an additional 181,979 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,371,000 after buying an additional 162,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.