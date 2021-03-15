Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.14

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.14 and last traded at $62.24, with a volume of 142494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.86.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

