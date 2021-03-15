Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of GEGYF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.80. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

GEGYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Renaissance Capital started coverage on Genel Energy in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.