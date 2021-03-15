Short Interest in Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Increases By 61.4%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the February 11th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

OTCMKTS:FRHHF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.58. 225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,545. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. Freshii has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.72.

About Freshii

Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company’s Company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.

