Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report $4.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.84 billion and the highest is $5.09 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.09 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $23.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.84. 12,837,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,679,618. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

