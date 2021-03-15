Cryptocean (CRON) One Day Volume Tops $22,347.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $6.91 million and $22,347.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00048567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.86 or 0.00662287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00072198 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026147 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00035384 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

