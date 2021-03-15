$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.49. 1,847,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

