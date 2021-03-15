Ankr Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $307.31 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $487.48 million and $307.31 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 81.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00048567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.86 or 0.00662287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00072198 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026147 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00035384 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

