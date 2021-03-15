Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASHTY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Ashtead Group stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.77. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $242.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

