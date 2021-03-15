Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IMI (IMI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IMI (LON: IMI) recently:

3/11/2021 – IMI had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – IMI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – IMI had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – IMI had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of IMI stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,296 ($16.93). 316,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,135. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,297.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,168.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. IMI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,374 ($17.95). The company has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 20.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

