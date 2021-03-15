Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the February 11th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ideal Power by 2,269.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ideal Power by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ideal Power by 624.9% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 151,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Ideal Power by 43.0% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 284,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPWR traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $16.26. 3,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,877. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. The company has a market cap of $70.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.45. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

