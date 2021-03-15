Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report $17.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $17.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $69.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.67 billion to $71.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $70.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.72 billion to $73.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. 25,870,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,984,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $40.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

