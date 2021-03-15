Analysts Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $1.01. Lazard reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.43. 818,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Lazard has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $46.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lazard by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

