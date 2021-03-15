SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.50.

SSRM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of SSRM stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting C$19.27. 458,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.02. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of C$12.12 and a twelve month high of C$33.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

In related news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.60 per share, with a total value of C$167,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$818,347.20. Also, Senior Officer Gregory John Martin sold 2,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.76, for a total transaction of C$60,241.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,063,986.72.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

