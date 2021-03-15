Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading Up 74.2% Over Last 7 Days

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $45.62 million and $1.38 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 74.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00048577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.86 or 0.00664891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072229 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026146 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00035457 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,333,673 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

