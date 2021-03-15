Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sidoti lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,659,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,797,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 31,143 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLT traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,473. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

