Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Down 54.1% in February

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the February 11th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ensign Energy Services stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,889. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.15.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

