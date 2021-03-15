RAMP (RAMP) Trading Up 78.9% This Week

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. RAMP has a market cap of $99.78 million and $9.91 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 78.9% against the dollar. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000907 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00454452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00052450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00094686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.71 or 0.00565554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,573,536 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.