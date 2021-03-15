MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CAO Sells $115,580.00 in Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $528,142.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HZO stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.38. 26,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,702,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

