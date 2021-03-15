Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,422,700 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the February 11th total of 4,292,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.9 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EDVMF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of EDVMF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,202. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

