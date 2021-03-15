Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 940,300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 11th total of 1,567,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,175.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dai-ichi Life from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

Shares of DCNSF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.35. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586. Dai-ichi Life has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.