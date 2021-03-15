Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) received a $26.00 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.00% from the company’s previous close.

VFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

NASDAQ VFF traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $17.45. 351,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.93 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,343,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,897,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 340,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.