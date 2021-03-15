Scotiabank Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$22.75

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MI.UN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.64.

Shares of TSE:MI.UN traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$787.89 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.58 and a 12-month high of C$23.09.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

