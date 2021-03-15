Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Get Brenntag alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,144. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.44.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brenntag (BNTGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.