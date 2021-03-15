Raydium Market Capitalization Reaches $122.38 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $122.38 million and $7.79 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $10.86 or 0.00019193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00454185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00052264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00094815 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00069468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.95 or 0.00563890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.