Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,699.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $30.40 million and approximately $11,699.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00048629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.56 or 0.00663984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00072117 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026225 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00035525 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

