Phantasma Hits Market Capitalization of $65.25 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $65.25 million and $1.10 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,404.51 or 0.99722017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00034899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00075344 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

