KickToken Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $547,266.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

