Bitcoin Plus Price Hits $9.30 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $9.30 or 0.00016434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $70,581.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 156,099 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

