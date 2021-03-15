BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $43.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

BWA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 66,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,020. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,505 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after acquiring an additional 208,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

