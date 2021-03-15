Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.05 Million

Brokerages predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report $350.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.10 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $302.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASIX. CL King raised AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

ASIX traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,547. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $804.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.