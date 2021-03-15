Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.05 Million

Brokerages predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report $350.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.10 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $302.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.
ASIX traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,547. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $804.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.84.
AdvanSix Company Profile
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Recommended Story: Systematic Risk
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.