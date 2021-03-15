BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

BWA traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 66,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after buying an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,106,000 after purchasing an additional 182,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,401,000 after purchasing an additional 601,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after purchasing an additional 208,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

