EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESLOY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of ESLOY traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.17. 32,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,679. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.