PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,522 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.1% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $60,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.18. 203,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.09 and its 200-day moving average is $139.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.