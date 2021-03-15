Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the February 11th total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

KBWY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.73. 20,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%.

