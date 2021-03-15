Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.35

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 72050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCSL. Hovde Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 78,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $433,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,236,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,464,057.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $498,707.00. Insiders have sold 753,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,894 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 258,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 176,811 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 351,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,104,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.