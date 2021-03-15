Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the February 11th total of 596,500 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 805,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $47,630,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,000,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altimar Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Altimar Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000.

Shares of Altimar Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. 5,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,138. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52. Altimar Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $12.07.

Altimar Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

