Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.50

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 83140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 430.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

