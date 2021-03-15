Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. ING Group lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

HEINY stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,754. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

